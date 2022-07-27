Aligned to open hyperscale campus in Northern Virginia

Its new campus will allow the company to meet increasing demands for its hyperscale customers, while delivering adaptive and rapidly scalable infrastructure to the largest data centre market in the world.

Phase one of the delivery for its first data centre, IAD-03 is targeted for Fall 2023.

“Speed-to-market, scalability and sustainability have long been considered ground zero for hyperscale customers, and Aligned’s unmatched ability to successfully navigate strategic site selection challenges such as power and land constraints, supply chain issues, and energy efficiency and sustainability requirements is critical to meeting these needs,” Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned said.

“Our team is laser-focused on eliminating the risks and cost exposures associated with new builds, and with our advanced supply chain methodology and experienced global partners, Aligned can deliver infrastructure anywhere an organization’s business growth demands, providing incrementally scalable data center capacity — aligned with our customers’ designs or ours — in unprecedented time frames.”

Aligned launched its first NoVA campus with a 6.5-month first-phase delivery of IAD-01 in September of 2019, followed by the construction of second Ashburn data centre nine months later.

During this period, the company also expanded its hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah, launched a new campus in Chicago and broke ground on a build-to-scale project in the Salt Lake City Metro Area.