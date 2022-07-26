Liquid Cloud leverages FastConnect for Oracle Cloud connectivity

The collaboration with Oracle will enable Liquid Cloud customers to access Oracle Cloud through FastConnect using Liquid’s fibre network. In addition to using FastConnect via Liquid CloudConnect as a service, the service will also be available at existing Africa Data Centre (ADC) facilities across Africa for Liquid Cloud’s co-located customers.

The service will connect an organisation's on-premises applications with their Oracle Cloud Fusion applications. At the same time the combination of FastConnect via Liquid CloudConnect means businesses can move large volumes of data in a secure, cost-effective and efficient manner.

"Businesses in Africa have been digitally transforming their operations, and their expectations include a seamless experience irrespective of where applications and infrastructure operates," said David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

"With Oracle FastConnect, Liquid will help its customers achieve simplicity, enterprise-class security and seamless operations, be it on-prem or co-located through the ADC facilities across the continent. We understand that in ever-changing and competitive markets, our clients need to be ahead of the game and have access to world-class products."

OCI gives customers security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing as well as the tools and expertise required to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud seamlessly.

Oracle Cloud has been designed to meet the needs of the enterprise and is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance as well as a suite of infrastructure and platform cloud services that includes application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

In related news, earlier this month OCI deployed new sovereign cloud regions for its customers across the European Union.

The first two sovereign cloud regions will be in Germany and Spain, with operations and support restricted to EU residents and specific EU legal entities.