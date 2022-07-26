Aqua Comms partners Suboptic Foundation on sustainability

Under the scope of the collaboration, both parties will work together to explore opportunities for the use of renewable energy in subsea cable networks. A report on the sustainability work taking place across the industry is due to be published in 2023.

“When we were asked to participate in this initiative, we saw it as a great opportunity to support our ongoing commitment to incorporating environmental, social and governance at the core of our values and strategy," said Nigel Bayliff, CEO of Aqua Comms.

"The pandemic emphasised how important global communications are in enabling people to connect virtually for social, business and access to essential services, while reducing the need for unnecessary travel; it’s important that we understand the impact of our operations on the environment and strive to minimise this now and for future generations, to ensure digital connectivity can grow in a low carbon economy. I look forward to seeing the results of the study.”

The Sustainable Subsea Networks research project investigates the sustainability of global subsea networks, while the initiative explores strategies that include the development of renewable power in a step toward net-zero subsea systems as well as looking at innovative approaches to system sustainability.

The project team is comprised of academic and industry partners and works with companies from across the wider subsea ecosystem, from supply to recycling. At present, the project team is developing a scalable feasibility model that combines economic, technical, and social elements to enable renewable energy deployment.

"We are excited to work with forward-thinking industry partners such as Aqua Comms to build future subsea infrastructure that mitigate the environmental cost of our digital life and is oriented toward local social values," added Hunter Vaughan, senior research associate at the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge.