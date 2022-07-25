Google Cloud heads to Mexico

The news builds on the announcement made by Google last month in which it made a $1.2 billion commitment to Latin America across digital infrastructure, skills as well as inclusivity and sustainability.

"We are very excited about the announcement of a new cloud region in Mexico. It shows the commitment that Google Cloud has with its customers," said Antonio Guichard Gonzalez, Liverpool’s digital executive director.

"In Liverpool, we will continue to work with Google Cloud to find solutions to our biggest challenges and accelerate our digital capabilities."

Once live, the new cloud region will mark Google's third in Latin America, joining Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo, Brazil.

“The cloud region in Mexico will unlock new possibilities for the use of cloud technologies by public sector organisations in the country," said Dr Juan Carlos Sarmiento Tovilla, director general of information systems at the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

"Different public entities would benefit from interoperating in an efficient and secure way, facilitating access to computing power and information technologies. It is important to mention that the computer developments in Mexico are highly specialised so they can become important references for other Spanish-speaking countries.”

The soon-to-launch cloud region follows a number of investments from Google in Mexico over the last 12 months. Specifically, the company opened a support domestic and international business operations in Mexico.

It has also opened a delivery centre and increased its team in Monterrey to support the local ecosystem as well as initiatives such as Capacita+, Grow with Google for Women in STEM, and learning programs in the southeast of the country, to increase digital skills and training opportunities in Mexico.

“For Banorte, this is undeniably a fundamental milestone that will allow us to accelerate our digital transformation and boost initiatives that we are exploring with Google Cloud within the regulatory framework," said Francisco Martha, general director of Digital Business Development at Grupo Financiero Banorte.

"For Mexico, it is a turning point in the digitisation process that we already see taking place in many of our clients, partners and suppliers.”