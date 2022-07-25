Rogers pledges $10bn for network after huge outage

The majority of the investment will go to testing and greater use of artificial intelligence (AI).

On July 8, the outage affected Canadians across the country, bringing banking, transport and government to a standstill for 19 hours.

The outage hit both wireless and wireline services and was reportedly caused by a network system failure following a maintenance update.

CEO Tony Staffieri responded to the outage, noting that it was “unacceptable” and pledged to fulfil its promise to become Canada’s most reliable network.

“We will continue to focus on reliability, investing C$10 billion over the next three years,” he added.

“This includes more oversight, more testing and greater use of artificial intelligence to ensure we’re able to deliver the reliable service you deserve.”

The initial outage will lead to a probe by the Canadian government that demanded operators agree within 60 days to develop communication protocols to keep citizens informed.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) also demanded that Rogers explain why 911 services went down in some areas.

As well as its investment pledge, Rogers also recently named Ron McKenzie as its new chief technology and information officer following the outage and he will replace former CTIO Jorge Fernandes in the new role.