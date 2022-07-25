Vantage opens Johannesburg data centre campus

The company first broke ground on the JNB11 facility in 2021 and it features 16MW of critical IT capacity across 130,000 square feet.

The project was delivered 10 days ahead of its schedule, Vantage said.

“Our rapid turnaround on the construction of our first Johannesburg facility has allowed us to more quickly meet demand for hyperscale data centres in the area,” said Justin Jenkins, chief operating officer, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers.

“At Vantage, we pride ourselves on not only our speed to market but also our commitment to become part of the local community and cement our reputation as a reliable data centre partner in the region.

“This project created hundreds of jobs that will continue into the next phase of construction, and we thank our teams for their dedication and commitment to deliver such a high-quality product for our customers.”

Vantage has now invested more than US$1 billion in its 30-acre campus. It will include 80MW of IT capacity and more than 650,000 square feet across three data centres once it is fully developed.

The campus leverages its fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa and limits carbon efficiency via its power purchase agreement with Solar Africa.

Vantage also announced it has broken ground on a second facility in Frankfurt, Germany.

The 16MW, 130,000 square feet facility is sited on seven acres in Raunheim and will include 56MW of IT capacity across two data centres.

Antoine Boniface, president of the EMEA regions at Vantage Data Centers said: “The speed and scale of our deliveries is unprecedented in our company’s history, as is our commitment to sustainable development. It’s truly a remarkable time in the data centre industry to be on the frontlines of the digital infrastructure revolution.”