P3 to convert barracks site into green data centre campus in Hanau

The new facility known as P3 Datacenter Hanau, sits on a 250,000m² site that will be built and operated sustainably and powered with 100% green energy.

The campus is to be built in phases, with a minimum of eight data centre modules on a building area of around 200,000m² over a period of ten years. In addition, as a brownfield development, P3 will decontaminate the Großauheim barracks site carry out the deconstruction, recycle the current building stock and reuse the materials for ground works.

"The e-commerce boom and increasing teleworking are making it ever more clear how important data centres are for us all," said Soenke Kewitz, managing director of P3 Logistic Parks Germany.

"Without them, advancing digitalisation is not possible and the need to meet this demand with a green alternative is enormous. We are delighted to be able to develop this future-proof solution, the P3 Datacenter Hanau, in close cooperation with the city."

The campus will boast 180MW of power with electricity supplied from renewable energy sources from the commissioning of the first module, onwards. At the same time, energy efficiency and the balancing and reduction of CO2 emissions will be central to its operation with data to be shared annually with the city of Hanau, and resources will be monitored via an energy management system.

Additionally local flora and fauna will be protected with P3 implementing a series of species protection measures. These include the establishment of compensation areas and the relocation of animals that need protection and P3 will also create suitable habitats, such as swift towers and bat roosts, and is greening the project area.

"Our project in Hanau will be one of the largest data centre campuses in Europe. The exciting question we have tackled is: how can we reconcile a large-scale data centre with the challenges of climate change? I am particularly proud that we found a trend-setting solution in collaboration with the city of Hanau," added Semir Selcukoglu, head of Datacenter P3 Logistic Parks.

"I look forward with great anticipation to the development of this project, which is the size of 35 football pitches and will be powered entirely by green electricity. In addition, the project will have no negative impact on the land balance of the Rhine-Main area, as it is an already sealed area formerly used for military purposes."

There are also plans to build a combined heat and power plant by Gemeinschaftskraftwerk Hanau GmbH & Co. KG on the campus. A transformer station is also being built on the project site by the local grid operator, Hanau Netz GmbH.