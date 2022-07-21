Sabey Data Centers breaks ground on Austin campus

The new campus will boast up to 72MW power capacity as well as Sabey's latest innovations that maximize available data centre space while shrinking its construction footprint with tentative ready for service date of Q2 2023.

"Sabey is dedicated to meeting our customers' increased demand for digital infrastructure and thrilled that this market expansion will pave the way for future technology developments in the region," said Rob Rockwood, president of Sabey Data Centers.

"Planning with the City of Round Rock, Round Rock Chamber, and other valued partners has been a welcoming experience."

The two-building campus will feature a design that will accommodate all size requirements, including hyperscale deployments. Once operational, the campus will offer 430,000 square feet of reliable colocation supported by high-density cooling, low cost of power, eight layers of security and carrier-neutral options.

"Global companies continue to see the great opportunities available here in Round Rock and our region. From real estate to technology innovation, Sabey Data Centers will provide important digital infrastructure support well into the future," said Craig Morgan, Mayor of Round Rock.

"As a community with a storied history of innovation and growth, we welcome Sabey Data Centers and their new campus development to the City of Round Rock."

The occasion was marked in a ground-breaking celebration attended by City of Round Rock officials, representatives from the Round Rock Chamber, as well as representatives from Sabey and National Real Estate Advisors.

"This new market expansion reinforces the continued demand for digital capacity and is an exciting time for the Sabey organization," said Jeffrey Kanne, president and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors and vice chairman of Sabey Data Centers.

"We look forward to deploying additional capital to support Sabey's efforts in the booming Austin tech hub."