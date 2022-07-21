NEC to build NTT-led JUNO subsea cable system

To be built by Seren Juno Network Co (Seren), a company established by NTT Ltd Japan Corporation,

Mitsui & Co, PC Landing Corp, and JA Mitsui Leasing, the cable will connect California in the US with Chiba prefecture and Mie prefecture in Japan.

Announced earlier this month, Takanobu Maeda, president and chief executive officer, NTT Ltd Japan Corporation, said:

“With the rapid growth of the global digital economy and an increasing demand for cloud solutions and lower latency, the undersea internet cable sector is quickly becoming more critical to global internet infrastructure.

“This new subsea cable is the latest joint effort NTT has led in a long and proud history of providing reliable global internet infrastructure.”

Roughly 10,000km in length, this cable will provide the largest data capacity between the US and Japan and is due to be completed by the end of 2024.

Using NEC’s newly developed energy efficient repeaters, and space division multiplexing (SDM) technology, JUNO will be able to adapt as many as 20 fibre pairs and is expected to deliver a maximum capacity of 350Tbps.

The JUNO cable will support the strong demand for communications, including the spread of 5G across Asia and North America. In addition, by providing communication routes from two distinct locations in Japan to the US, the system will be highly resilient to natural disasters in the coastal areas of Japan.

At the same time, the wavelength selective switch (WSS) function will enable the system to remotely alter the bandwidth of each route, flexibly and in line with customer business needs and changes traffic.

NEC’s subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures subsea optical cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 meters.