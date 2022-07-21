Sparkle launches Monet subsea cable capacity

The addition of Monet enhances Sparkle's regional backbone bringing its number of diversified routes between North and South America to five.

Spanning 10,556km in length, Monet connects Boca Raton, Florida, to both Fortaleza and Sao Paulo in Brazil. At the same time, it increases the overall redundancy of Sparkle's backbone across its three subsea digital highways comprised of Monet and Seabras-1 in the Atlantic and Curie in the Pacific.

In addition, Monet further enhances Sparkle's Tier-1 Seabone global IP transit service as well as its capacity solutions meeting the growing demands for data driven by new technologies, media/content and cloud-based services that require consistent internet connectivity.

The news expands Sparkle's American fibre optic network, which inlcudes 56 points of presence across US, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, as well as newly established presence in Brazil and a new open landing and connectivity hub in Panama.

In related news, May saw Flexential and Angola Cables announce plans to extend the reach of the Monet cable to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Now, the cable will reach an additional point of access in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and also have direct access to the AngoNAP tier III data centre in Fortaleza, Brazil and the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) landing station.

Earlier this month, Sparkle signed an MoU with the Italian Navy to improve and protect and improve subsea infrastructure.