ARSAT selects SES-17 to expand satellite reach in Argentina

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, ARSAT will be able to provide reliable broadband satellite services starting in mid-2022.

“It is widely recognised that improved connectivity services change people’s lives and transform the way industries operate, bringing far-reaching economic and social benefits," said Matias Tombolini, president of ARSAT.

"This agreement will allow us to continue providing high performance broadband services to improve digital inclusion throughout our country.”

Using the capacity of SES-17, ARSAT will bolster access to 'affordable and high-quality' satellite broadband services for businesses and residents. In addition, by using SES-17 ARSAT will deliver internet connectivity to public schools across the country as part of an agreement with the Ministry of Education.

“ARSAT and SES have enjoyed a fruitful and strategic relationship for more than a decade. We are delighted to support ARSAT in its mission to generate a positive social impact, connecting unserved and underserved regions in Argentina and supporting the needs of young people throughout the country,” said Omar Trujillo, vice president of networks sales for Americas at SES.

“We’re delighted to further strengthen the cooperation between ARSAT and SES and look forward to working together for decades to come.”

Operating at 67 degrees West, SES-17 is the only high-performance Ka-band satellite currently operating in the Americas region with full coverage over the Argentine mainland. In addition, its 200 fully flexible beams also make it best placed to deliver services across rural, underserved communities across the country.

In related news earlier this year ARSAT reviewed a potential fourth satellite for the country. Tentatively known as ARSAT - SG2, this new infrastructure will provide connectivity throughout the Argentine territory, including the Malvinas Islands and Antarctica.