Digital Realty extends Oracle partnership with new cloud region

Interxion’s largest campus, the Interxion Paris Digital Park, is located just three kilometres from Paris and supports customers in their digital transformation by gaining access to one of the leading cloud and interconnection hubs in Europe.

The decision to open Oracle’s second cloud region in Paris was made in response to the growing demand for hybrid cloud services emanating from the public sector, as well as enterprises and SMEs.

The development is Oracle’s 38th cloud region worldwide, making it one of the fastest expansions of a major cloud provider.

"After the opening of our first cloud region in Marseille, we have selected Interxion again to help deploy our critical infrastructure and offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via our newest cloud region in Paris,” Christophe Negrier, SVP EMEA South, cloud business and managing director at Oracle France said.

“This relationship is based on a common objective to support the digital transformation of companies by limiting their environmental impact.

“Interxion France's corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy has thus proved to be an important criterion of choice for us, particularly in view of their contribution to carbon neutrality for scopes one and two.”

Digital realty says that the opening of Oracle’s second cloud region in France is a “logical extension” of its existing partnership, both at a local level, following the launch of its first cloud region in Marseille last year, and at a global level.

Fabrice Coquio, SVP for Digital Realty and managing director of Interxion France added: "We are very excited to welcome Oracle's second cloud region in France to Interxion.

“This partnership enriches our value offering for our customer communities by removing the barriers associated with the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments in the Paris market.”