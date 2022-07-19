Mark Gorton becomes CEO of Telefónica Tech UK&I

At the same time, Dominic Arcari has been named vice president of sales and marketing. In their new roles, both Gorton and Arcari will continue to work closely with former CEO, Martin Hess, who will now focus on longer-term strategic growth for the company.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to continue building on the magnificent work done to date by Martin Hess, and I am delighted that Dominic Arcari is joining the Telefónica Tech team," said Gorton.

"As an experienced sales leader, he will play an important part in accelerating our continued growth in Cloud, Cyber Security, and Modern Workplace, and consolidating our position as a market leader in the UK and Ireland.”

Gorton previously served as vice president of sales and marketing at Telefónica Tech UK&I, and during his tenure was 'instrumental' in the transformation of CANCOM UK&I into a IT services company and its sale to Telefónica Tech in July 2021, as well as the recent acquisition of Incremental Group in March 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of the journey our business has been on and where we have got to in a relatively short space of time and I am confident that Mark and Dominic will continue this same upward curve," added Hess.

"Telefónica Tech UK&I is now ranked 12th in the UK & Ireland IT services league table and is a strong emerging force in our focus areas.”

Arcari joins Telefónica Tech UK&I from Amazon Web Services, where he served as GSI partner sales lead, setting the strategy to successfully drive joint opportunities with global system integrators across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Over the course of his 35-year career, he has held senior sales positions at Fujitsu, Atos Origin, DXC and HPE.