3 Hong Kong and Microsoft Hong Kong partner on cloud

"We began our digital transformation journey back in 2018, upgrading our technology systems and building a new operating model," said Kenny Koo, executive director and CEO of HTHKH.

"The strategic collaboration combines 3 Hong Kong's strong network with Microsoft (Hong Kong)’s advanced technology solutions. This helps us understand more deeply the needs of our customers to provide highly personalised services, enhance customer experience and business operational efficiency, and greatly accelerate our digital transformation process."

The collaboration will see 3 Hong Kong adopt Microsoft’s cloud solution in support of digital transformation and 3 Hong Kong will become the first telecoms operator to adopt Microsoft end-to-end Customer Insight platform and AI to provide a personalised customer experience.

“The collaboration exemplifies how Microsoft cloud technology has the power to enrich the customer experience," said Cally Chan, general manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau.

"It is also empowering 3 Hong Kong's team of professionals to optimize efficiency, security, and mobility in their hybrid work model. We are thrilled to collaborate with 3 Hong Kong to help them building a customer-centric and data-driven platform that will ultimately advance their organization and business."

At the same time, the partnership will also accelerate 3 Hong Kong's launch of a series of enterprise solutions for corporate customers.

Specifically, 3 Hong Kong uses Microsoft Azure Intelligent Data Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights solutions to build a Dynamics Customer Insights Project.

Through intelligent scientific calculations and visualizing data analysis using AI and Big Data, 3 Hong Kong has integrated the platform into its business to understand customer needs from all perspectives.

3 Hong Kong will also be adopting the Microsoft 365 solution across its business to maximize employee productivity, as well as providing mobile office solutions such as Microsoft 365 and Office 365 to business customers. The two plan on launching Microsoft Windows 365 Business cloud solutions in the near future.