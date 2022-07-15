Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and VOXOX deliver Cloud Voice for SMEs

The partnership enables Indosat Business to offer small and medium-size businesses access to big business communication solutions traditionally reserved for large corporations, using the Cloud Voice solution.

"Our goal is to enable small businesses in our markets to access enterprise-level products at an affordable price, Indosat Business being one of those offerings in our suite of digital services," said Bayu Hanantasena, chief business officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

"It is an incredibly useful solution for today's MSMEs and entrepreneurs, thanks to its work-oriented functions that turn any smartphone into a smart business phone system. We are pleased to partner with VOXOX to empower small businesses in Indonesia."

Specifically, Indosat Business' Cloud Voice Lite will deploy their own version of VOXOX's all-in-one voice and SMS automation solution. The service features business phone numbers that support unlimited extensions, advanced call routing, multiple virtual receptionists, bulk SMS, and a 24/hour professional greeting service.

"We are excited to partner with Indosat Business to offer the over 30 million underserved SMEs in Indonesia an economical way to modernise business phone communications with better quality, enhanced security, and greater reliability at lower rates. We look forward to celebrating big wins with Indosat Business in the future," said Bob Hertz, CEO & co-founder of VOXOX.

In addition, Indosat Business customers will be able use Cloud Voice to turn their phone, or group of phones, into a suite of business tools to automate voice, text, and other time intensive customer and sales engagement tasks.