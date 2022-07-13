Steve Mundt to lead enterprise and technology sales at Telstra

In his new role, Mundt is responsible for direct sales and new business development across the region. His appointment comes as Telstra is investing heavily in the growth of its network infrastructure and the expansion of its connectivity solutions portfolio in the Americas as well as other global regions.

“Enterprise network and connectivity requirements today vary greatly based on seasonal surges in traffic, the changing demands of a distributed workforce or any number of factors,” said Noah Drake, president of Americas, Telstra.

“There’s no one size that fits all customers, so we need experienced professionals like Steve who are proficient in so many areas of telecommunications and are ready to handle any situation that presents itself.”

Mundt enters the role with more than a decade of experience in telecoms and global network services. He most recently served as global account director for Media and Technology at Telstra.

During his tenure, Mundt focused on business development and key account management, designing, coordinating, and implementing large-scale global network infrastructure projects.

“This is an exciting time to be in the telecommunications industry,” said Mundt.

“Demand for global network services remains high across enterprise and technology market verticals. Helping organizations scale and adapt the right solution for their unique needs is a challenge we continue to tackle, and Telstra is well-positioned to remain a major player in this space.”

In addition, Mundt will leverage his experience that spans content delivery, gaming, global transport backbone design, global IP transit network development and design, and latency-sensitive network optimization, in his new position.

Prior to joining Telstra in 2017, Mundt held sales and business development roles at global technology and telecoms companies supporting enterprise, cloud and hybrid infrastructure initiatives.