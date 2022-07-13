NTT announces trans-pacific subsea cable, JUNO

The new company called Seren Juno Network Co (Seren) will construct and operate JUNO, which is touted as becoming the largest trans-Pacific subsea cable system connecting Japan and the US, delivering a maximum capacity of 350Tbps.

The news comes as the demand for global internet bandwidth continues to rise and existing Japan-US cables are nearing capacity.

“With the rapid growth of the global digital economy and an increasing demand for cloud solutions and lower latency, the undersea internet cable sector is quickly becoming more critical to global internet infrastructure,” said Takanobu Maeda, president and chief executive officer, NTT Ltd Japan Corporation.

“This new subsea cable is the latest joint effort NTT has led in a long and proud history of providing reliable global internet infrastructure.”

Once operational, the 10,000km JUNO system will offer a number of benefits to its customers. Firstly, using space division multiplexing (SDM) technology, the system will enable the provision of 20 fibre pairs (40 cores) per cable, a vast improvement on the more traditional 16 fibre pairs or 32 cores.

In addition, it delivers high resiliency by connecting to two separate landing stations in between Japan and the US, therefore providing additional security against any outages caused by rough weather, particularly along the coastal areas of Japan.

At the same time, JUNO can alter the amount of bandwidth to each branch route in line with demand and customer demand.

Seren will provide network services to global technology companies, OTTs, telecoms carriers bolstering their telecoms network's in the US and Asia, through sales, operations and management support.

JUNO is due to become ready for service at the end of 2024.