Lumen extends the edge of its cloud into Europe

The company, formerly CenturyLink and the owner of the former Global Crossing and Level 3 Communications, said it will provide low latency platform businesses with the ability to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge.

Annette Murphy, Lumen’s regional president for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, said: “Edge computing is a game-changer. It will drive the next wave of business innovation and growth across virtually all industries.”

Lumen said its edge computing solutions can meet approximately 70% of enterprise demand with 5ms of latency in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Additional locations are planned by end of year, said the company.

Murphy, who joined Lumen from Zayo in 2021, said: “Customers in Europe can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform, underpinned by Lumen’s extensive fibre footprint, to deploy data-heavy applications and workloads that demand ultra-low latency at the cloud edge.”

The company said it offers edge bare metal, network storage, edge private cloud and edge gateway services.

Murphy said: “This delivers peak performance and reliability, as well as more capability to drive amazing digital experiences. Customers can focus efforts on developing applications and bringing them to market, rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment.”

The company said that customers can procure edge computing solutions online, “and within an hour gain access to high-powered computing infrastructure on the Lumen platform”.