Netalis interconnects its network with Switzerland's Gas&Com

The news comes operators continue to demand the most optimal latencies and highly resilient networks. It also aligns with the news that the Department of Doubs, an area in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in Eastern France, has completed work on a new fibre optic border crossing.

The new border crossing was developed by the joint Doubs THD union and was inaugurated on 5 July 2022. Since then, Netalis has engaged in discussions with Gas&Com to establish a geographically and technically innovative long-distance interconnection between France and the Swiss Confederation.

“New interconnections (transits, peerings, etc.) and points of presence will be gradually put into service in Switzerland to strengthen the capacity of the Netalis network and add other routes to our hub in the PACA region, which will also benefit from this new digital highway,” said Nicolas Guillaume, president of Nasca Group, Netalis' parent company.

“With active points of presence in the largest Internet hubs in the world in Paris, Marseille and internationally in New York and Zurich, Netalis intends to differentiate itself by providing a diversity of connectivity offers for our customers. SME-ETI and ensure the interconnection of their international sites according to a single telecom interlocutor model.”

As well as delivering added resilience and network security, the new interconnections will offer a minimum capacity of 10Gbps to all Netalis customers, as well as services such as connectivity to/between business sites, data centres and cloud providers within the Swiss territory. In support of this, new points of presence (PoP) will be established in Lausanne and Zurich at BrainServe and Interxion data centres, respectively.

Wholesale services will also be available for third-party operators and with the Netalis network in close proximity to other French long-distance networks (APRR, SNCF, etc.) will ensure continuity between territories.