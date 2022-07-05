Vertiv restructure EMEA team with three new promotions

These include the appointment of Ana Maria Ciurea as vice president of commercial operations, Peter Lambrecht as vice president of sales and Rastislav Jasenovsky as vice president operations for infrastructure and solutions (I&S).

“Ensuring strong leadership within sales and operations while also developing talent internally has been a key priority for Vertiv in 2022," said Karsten Winther, president of the EMEA region at Vertiv.

"These appointments not only align with our strategy to progress services for our EMEA customer base, but also show our commitment to our staff to advance their skills and capabilities, and in turn, opportunities. With these new changes to the EMEA senior leadership team, I’m confident that we will only continue to improve satisfaction for all of Vertiv’s customers in the region.”

Ciurea is promoted from sales strategy and operations director where has driven the sales operations department at Vertiv in EMEA for the past four years. In her new role as vice president of commercial operations, she will continue to manage the sales operations division, but with broader responsibilities including oversight of end-to-end processes, enabling overall efficiency and optimal resource allocation.

Lambrecht will become vice president of sales for the EMEA region, he has held the positions of infrastructure and solutions vice president EMEA, country manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, and VP strategic accounts EMEA. In his new role, Lambrecht will lead product and service sales and go-to-market programmes for the company’s key accounts, national accounts and Vertiv’s channel partners across the EMEA region.

Lastly, Jasenovsky will assume the role of vice president of operations I&S EMEA bolstering the relationship between sales and operations leaders and teams to continue to improve customer service levels. He recently served as senior director operations EMEA and general manager for Slovakia.