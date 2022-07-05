Telstra increases network capacity fourfold with Ericsson and Ciena

“We’re seeing traffic demands for mobile and fixed growing at over 40% and around 25% per annum respectively, driven by more people working from home and higher bandwidth requirements," said Iskra Nikolova, executive for network and infrastructure at Telstra.

"Increasing the ability to interface into Telstra’s Next Generation Optical Network will allow us to scale more efficiently and provide an enhanced experience for our mobile, fixed broadband, enterprise and wholesale customers.”

Telstra’s optical network connects Telstra’s IP routers and switches, this deployment will initially be used for Telstra’s internet traffic and broadband connectivity.

Using Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by its optical modem technology, WaveLogic 5 Extreme, the upgrade from a 100GE to a 400GE will improve the performance of Telstra's optical network and service capacity, while reducing power inefficiencies.

“This milestone achievement will ensure that Telstra’s Next Generation Optical Network has the capabilities to meet existing and future demands from its customers," said Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand.

"Here at Ericsson, we are proud to work with Telstra and Ciena in providing network services that will benefit all Australians.”

The 400GE interface has the same physical footprint as its 100GE counterparts, enabling a sustainable upgrade without any physical restrictions, and delivers four times the service capacity.

“Innovative network providers like Telstra are constructing adaptive networks that can not only scale but also dynamically respond to unpredictable traffic requirements," said Matthew Vesperman, regional managing director for Ciena Australia and New Zealand.

"Ciena’s 6500 platform powered by WaveLogic optics combines the required capabilities and software intelligence, providing optical network efficiencies while optimising its footprint, power, and capacity.”