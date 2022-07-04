Dedi Iskandar joins CBRE's data centre solutions team in Asia-Pacific

In his new role and based in Singapore, Iskandar will oversee a team of data centre advisory and transactions executive across Asia-Pacific. Specifically, he will be responsible for developing growth strategies for enterprise, operator, hyperscaler and service provider clients.

“Dedi brings technical expertise and vast experience in business strategy and development that will enable us to bolster our service offering to clients in the areas of strategic consulting, intelligent market research, investment analysis, and site acquisitions,” said Luke Moffat, head of advisory & transaction services, Asia-Pacific at CBRE.

Iskandar enters the role with more than 18 years of experience in the telecoms and IT industry. Most recently he served as head of sales at Vantage Data Centers, where he drove sales and business development for the company’s Asia-Pacific facilities. Prior to that, he led the sales and presales teams at PCCW, Telefonica and Tata Communications.

“The Asia Pacific region is of increasing importance to the global data centre sector and our global business will benefit from Dedi’s deep client-side experience,” added Pat Lynch, executive managing director of data centre solutions at CBRE.

In related news October 2021 saw CBRE appoint Jeptha Allen and Michael Cohen ss a senior director within the team’s digital infrastructure advisory team, and as a data centre advisory director, respectively.