Kacific backhauls ‘hundreds’ of 4G base stations in Indonesia

The Singapore-based satellite operator has been connecting “hundreds” of 4G-capable sites across Indonesia, via its high-throughput Ka-band satellite.

Candra Bramono Indianto, director of Teleglobal, said: “Telcos in Indonesia are stepping up to expand their networks and increase their capacity to meet both government contracts and the rapidly growing data demands of Indonesians.”

He added: “With Kacific’s state-of-the-art satellite technology, Teleglobal can connect base stations very quickly to supply telcos with large volumes of bandwidth and higher availability in terms of uptime or service for a competitive cost.”

The government’s Ministry of Communication and Information – Kemenkominfo – has a goal of disadvantaged areas of the country, with the aim of using government funding to deploy close to 8,000 base stations by the end of this year.

Kacific said it offers Teleglobal “the flexibility to shift capacity in different beams and deploy capacity based on requirement with different networks”.

The small Kacific VSAT terminals that integrate into the telco’s mobile network can deliver speeds of up to 85Mbps.

Kacific chief commercial officer Brandon Seir said: “Teleglobal joins a growing list of Kacific enterprise customers using our high-throughput Ka-band satellite to meet the government-led demand for equal access amongst citizens to reliable connectivity.”

He added: “Working with Teleglobal has allowed us to draw on their expertise in Indonesia to connect even more people in rural areas through our mobile backhaul services.”