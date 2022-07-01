Yahsat appoints Sulaiman Al Ali as chief commercial officer

Effective as of 1 July 2022, Al Ali will enter the role succeeding Farhad Khan who served as CCO of Yahsat for the past six years. During his tenure, Khan is described as a "key proponent of the expansion of the Group’s YahClick business in existing and new markets".

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Sulaiman Al Ali as chief commercial officer of Yahsat," said Ali Al Hashemi, group CEO of Yahsat.

"Sulaiman’s new position and expanded portfolio is reflective of his outstanding contributions across the Group and will enable us to expand and advance our customer solutions by effectively leveraging the distinct and complementary qualities offered by our fixed and mobility business and technology platforms. On behalf of myself and the leadership team, I take this opportunity to thank Farhad for his unstinting service and delivery to Yahsat and YahClick and wish him every success as he embarks upon his future endeavours.”

Al Ali joined the Yahsat Group in 2014 as a director in the Yahsat Government Solutions division. Following this, he assumed the role of deputy chief executive officer of Thuraya in 2019 and subsequently its chief executive officer (CEO) in 2021.

While CEO of Thuraya, Al Ali is credited as being 'instrumental in driving operational excellence and delivering new and innovative solutions to customers in a post-pandemic environment, as well as establishing a platform for strong future growth'.

“I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer for Yahsat. I am committed to combining the collective strengths of our business to amplify the value we can deliver to our customers and partners," added Al Ali.

"Yahsat is ideally placed to address the complex issues facing our customers by offering them a highly-equipped one-stop shop where they are able to fulfil their various satellite communications needs. We look forward to harnessing the innovative spirit that runs across Yahsat’s commercial business to provide an unparalleled level of service to our customers.”