Nokia and BT to collaborate on IP networks

FP5 is referred to by Nokia as “the new heart” of its IP service routing platforms and allows service providers to scale network capacity and enable faster services and protection against security threats.

It builds upon four generations of network processors and offers flow-based encryption capabilities and a 75% reduction in power consumption which supports BT’s aim of running the most power-efficient network in the UK.

Neil McRae, managing director and chief architect at BT, said: “With FP5, Nokia continues to innovate to ensure IP networks have the scale, flexibility and features to help us manage increasing demand from our residential, mobile and business customers.

“We’re eager to trial its capabilities as we grow our network capacity – part of our Best Network strategy for meeting our customers’ future needs.”

The partnership between BT and Nokia spans over 20 years and this was most recently extended in 2020 as the Finnish manufacturer became the operator’s largest infrastructure and equipment provider.

BT operates the largest IP network in the UK, powered by Nokia’s 77xx family routers which enables peak rates of over 25Tbps.

BT is the first in the UK to test the 800G interfaces on IP routers, helping to ensure the most cost-efficient scale and greater capacity to cope with increasing demand in the UK.

“This FP5 trial is an extension of the strong partnership and collaboration between BT and Nokia to build the multiservice network that runs the UK now and in the future,” Rafa de Fermin, VP of network infrastructure at Nokia added.

Key to this trial will be FP5’s capability to support high-density standards based QSFP-DD 800 ports, which are immediately available with the FP5 and a real differentiator for Nokia.”