PLDT’s Jupiter cable system to go live next month

The addition of the cable will offer PLDT customers greater capacity while allowing the company the diversity to ensure it can re-route traffic in the event of undersea cable cuts.

The Jupiter cable system is a joint project from several global providers that spans 14,000km from the US and the Philippines.

"Investments on infrastructure like Jupiter allow PLDT to provide the vital connectivity that powers our digital economy, enabling us to help transform the country into a globally competitive and digitally-empowered nation," PLDT and Smart FVP and head of enterprise business group Jojo G. Gendrano said.

“Specifically, this will fortify the Philippines’ position as the next strategic data centre hub for global hyperscalers.”

PLDT’s investment in the Jupiter cable system increases and reinforces the resiliency of its existing subsea fibre links to cope with increasing traffic going in and out of the country to the US.

Jupiter will increase PLDT’s international capacity from 20 terabits per second to 60 terabits per second to the US and Japan.

These include the delivery of cloud services, Fintech, and rich media content which aims to compliment PLDT’s existing fixed and mobile services.

The Jupiter cable system will bring PLDT’s total number of international cables to 17.

It also operates the country’s most extensive international cable network and is set to expand with the completion of two more cable systems: Asia Direct Cable (ADC) and the APRICOT cable system which will be completed in the next two years.

In August 2020, Facebook found itself in hot water over one of the landing spots of the Jupiter cable.

Residents of Tierra del Mar attempted to stop the social media company from landing the cable in Oregon.