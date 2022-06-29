GoldConnect deploys PoP at NJFX to expand its LatamConnect platform

This expansion of its network footprint will allow GoldConnect to interconnect with some of its American and European clients while providing direct low latency access to Latin America through its LatamConnect platform.

"NJFX is the perfect interconnection point to offer low latency solutions through our LatamConnect platform, mixing together NJFX's ecosystem and LatamConnect, we are bringing together buyers and sellers even closer, enabling incredible possibilities through complete automation," said Justo Valladares, CEO of GoldConnect.

The LatamConnect platform enables the automation of the entire customer experience, providing last mile feasibility analysis in more than 50 million on-net buildings, round the clock installation tracking, real-time service performance monitoring and online tech support as part of the many features of its connectivity solutions.

"GoldConnect is providing necessary last mile transparency throughout LATAM to our ecosystem of carriers with their unique LatamConnect platform using the Seabras-1 cable system connecting to NJFX," said Gil Santaliz, CEO of NJFX.

"LatamConnect can now use Seaborn as a gateway to bypass Florida and New York City to reach NJFX, as well as interexchange traffic with our European and US-based providers."

The news comes as part of the company's wider expansion plans, with GoldConnect set to rollout PoPs in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Using LatamConnect, customers will be able to quote last miles in Latin America with new multiple delivery points in Asia.

"Leveraging the LatamConnect automation, along with the performance and scalability of Seaborn's Seabras-1 cable system, provides unique value to reach new clients in a world-class NJFX facility that drives flexibility and end-user enablement." said Steve Orlando, CEO of Seaborn.