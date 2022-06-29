Infinera’s ICE6 to modernise Neutral Networks’ Mexico to US link

The companies worked together previously to design the largest optical network modernisation between Mexico and the US, making it the largest project of its kind in the region within the last 20 years.

In a joint release, the companies said that ICE6 will enable Neutral Networks’ NEXT network to deliver high-capacity services, paving the way for future growth in the region

“Our goal is for Mexico to have a modern, world-class network infrastructure which is why we found Infinera’s innovative ICE6 solution and NEC’s local engineering capabilities a reliable and ideal fit to ensure a seamless implementation at a scale of this kind,” said Noé Garza, CTO at Neutral Networks.

“Our NEXT network is revolutionizing the telecoms industry in Mexico, contributing to its growth and providing the most advanced border-crossing network available with Laredo, Texas serving as a key access point to Mexico’s international clients.”

Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 technology on its GX Series Compact Modular Platform, NEXT will increase the capacity of the international network to meet growing bandwidth in the region.

The network will aggregate and transport 10G and 100G Ethernet services onto high-speed wavelengths across over 175 miles from Mexico to the US.

Nick Walden, senior vice-president of worldwide sales at Infinera said: “This is one of the most important telecom investment projects in the Northeast part of Mexico in recent history, and we are proud to have Infinera’s industry leading ICE6 technology part of this transnational upgrade.

“ICE6 is deployed worldwide, and this deployment continues to demonstrate the solution’s scalable and flexible services to meet growing bandwidth demands.”

