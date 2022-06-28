Nokia and Proximus deliver 5G network slicing

During a trial at Proximus’ 5G Lab in Brussels, real-life applications were used to demonstrate how a consistent customer experience can be provided in network conditions described as “congested”.

New 5G RAN slicing brings several benefits across a wide range of use cases in Industry 4.0, IoT and enterprise applications such as public safety and drone inspection.

The solution is available for trials now while commercial availability is set for Q3 for 5G SA.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said: “This trial with our partner, Proximus, is the latest development in our pioneering network slicing story.

“We have focused on delivering a consistent slice-specific customer experience that performs under any circumstances or network conditions.

“We have achieved another key milestone with this project and delivered innovative new functionality that helps our customers create compelling new services.”

The trial was performed on the Proximus 5G innovation platform using 50MHz of spectrum in the 3600MHz band on Nokia’s 5G AirScale base station.

It combined new advanced RAN slicing functionalities in the base station with radio software-defined networking (SDN) technology to enable the real-time management of slices and network performance.