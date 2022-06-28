MEF recruits AT&T and Verizon execs to board

The two are Debika Bhattacharya (pictured), Verizon Business’s chief product officer, and John Nolan, VP for global connection management at AT&T.

Bhattacharya said: “I look forward to working together with global service, cloud, and technology providers to progress enterprise digital transformation and help businesses achieve revenue faster.” She will “contribute to the high-level strategy of automating and standardizing new technologies needed to power the fully connected economy of the future”.

Nolan said AT&T is already using MEF’s lifecycle service orchestration application programming interfaces (LSO APIs) in the transformation and automation of its global supply chain ecosystem. “I look forward to joining an inspiring group of executives on MEF’s board of directors, bringing global perspectives to the table, leading industry collaboration and driving adoption of MEF’s important automation efforts.”

MEF is the former Metro Ethernet Forum, though with a wider role than when it began, and is not to be confused with the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (also MEF) a global trade body that addresses issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem.

Nan Chen, president of MEF, the ex Metro Ethernet Forum, welcomed the two new board members. “We look forward to leveraging their leadership and extensive industry experience to advance the MEF 3.0 vision through a better-together ecosystem of service, technology, and cloud providers,” he said.

Bhattacharya and Nolan join a board that consists of senior executives of Bell Canada, Colt, Comcast, Lumen, Microsoft, Orange, PCCW Global and Sparkle. Chen is head of The One Network at Ericsson.