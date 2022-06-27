Neterra secures 60ms Europe to Brazil route with EllaLink

Using capacity on the EllaLink subsea cable system connecting Latin America and Europe, will bring it on-net as part of NetIX’s global infrastructure assets.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first networks in the world to utilise capacity on EllaLink; this 60ms connection across the Atlantic will be a game changer and we look forward to helping businesses achieve more whilst reducing latency times on their network,” said Neven Dilkov, founder and CEO at NetIX and Neterra.

Through this investment Brazilian networks will be able to connect across EllaLink capacity from NetIX’s enabled locations in Sao Paulo, Fortaleza, and Rio de Janeiro, and access Europe - specifically the landing stations in Madrid and Marseille - at a rate almost to the speed of light.

“There has been so much excitement across South America for EllaLink going live; combining EllaLink’s low latency path with NetIX’s services like the Global Internet Exchange (GIX) which brings 30+ IXPs’ worth of traffic with Tier 1s and other members will make NetIX a very attractive solution provider in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile,” said Fabricio Costa, regional director for South America at NetIX.

The 9,334km, EllaLink system reduces round-trip time latency between Europe and Brazil by 50%. It connects the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille, and offering up to 100Tbps which is already supporting all types of Internet traffic from wholesale connectivity to enterprises, academic and science communities and the healthcare sector, to name a few.

In related news, earlier this month Neterra opened Sofia Data Center 2 (SDC 2), its second data centre building in Sofia, Bulgaria, while the EllaLink cable made landfall in n Praia, Cape Verde.