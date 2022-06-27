Onecom Group expands Vodafone partnership

The Hampshire-based firm says it aims to encompass an expanded product set and launch to its 450-strong partner channel, including wholesale and distribution mobile airtime, SIP and SD-WAN connectivity, IoT and 5G.

Onecom CEO Martin Flick: “Following investment from LDC in 2019, the Onecom M&A strategy has been executed to build out geographic reach, enhance capability and open new routes to market through numerous acquisitions.”

“We have more than 100,000 customers and manage in excess of 800,000 mobile, hosted telephony and connectivity end points, giving us broad experience and referencability across all sectors of UK PLC,” he added.

Flick adds that the purchase of 9 Group in March 2021 has given the company an established partner channel with compliments its direct customer offering.

Nick Gliddon, business director at Vodafone UK said: ‘We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Onecom Group.

“By continuing to provide best in-class solutions, together we can ensure customers are in the best position possible to achieve their business goals.

“Bringing the energy, alignment, mobile pedigree and broader experience we have developed together over the years to the Onecom channel partners instantly extends our reach and penetration into the market at a critical time as we head towards the 2025 switch off.”