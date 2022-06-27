Green Mountain to expand into the UK market

Israeli real estate company Azrieli Group Ltd, which acquired Green Mountain last year for around US$850 million, signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the properties owned by Infinity SDC.

The site will be upgraded and re-branded as Green Mountain and will become part of the company’s operations as it looks to continue its expansion in London.

The campus includes an existing data centre that has expansion potential and available land for further development and is located less than 10 miles from the City of London and Docklands.

Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO of Green Mountain said: “London is an extremely important data centre hub and a must-have location for many international companies.

“With this expansion, we can offer a broader portfolio of sites with immediately available green power and serve clients who have capacity requirements or need to remain in the London area while still achieving their sustainability targets.”

With the use of secured green power, the site is able to support up to 40MW of IT load and already has several strong UK enterprises as core tenants.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions but is expected to take place before the end of the year.