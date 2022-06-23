DE-CIX names FLEXOPTIX as exclusive supplier amid 12% revenue growth

DE-CIX already uses FLEXOPTIX hardware at all of its close to 40 global locations and as of today, DE-CIX intends to use FLEXOPTIX hardware at all of its planned and future deployments.

“At DE-CIX, our interconnection platforms are built using hardware of the highest standards. Our clients demand top-tier performance and resilience to ensure the continuous and failsafe flow of data. FLEXOPTIX has been able to consistently exceed our expectations and we are extremely satisfied with the products and performance," said Dr Thomas King, chief technology officer at DE-CIX.

"Their optical transceivers are adaptable to routers and switches produced by different hardware manufacturers and are thus easy to integrate into our platform. The broad portfolio of transceivers and short delivery times allow us to keep up the speed of our global expansion."

FLEXOPTIX universal transceivers have been designed to convert electrical signals into high-speed optical data communication. This ensures the processing and forwarding of information in both directions regardless of data rate, form factor, or host system.

“We are thrilled to further expand our collaboration with DE-CIX and see our FLEXBOX and transceivers being implemented throughout the entire global DE-CIX infrastructure," said Thomas Weible, chief technology officer at FLEXOPTIX.

"We are proud to support the world’s leading Interconnection provider with technology that just works. We look forward to continuing to grow our business alongside DE-CIX, around the globe.”

In related news, earlier this week, DE-CIX published its annual report for the last financial year 2021 reporting global revenues of €48.7 million, an increase of 5.2 million (up 12%) compared to 2020.

While at the same time, the company reported 38 exabytes of data throughput across its global network, representing a 20% increase in traffic.

Connected capacity DE-CIX's global interconnection fabric increased by more than 30% to 96.2Tbs in 2021, with direct connectivity to the cloud via the DE-CIX Cloud Exchange having tripled during 2021.

“The meteoric growth in data traffic experienced during the last two years is characteristic of the transformation in working and living that we have experienced as we have moved progressively into the digital world," said Harald A. Summa, CEO of DE-CIX.

"The insatiable demand for digital applications and data-driven services is the next stage in a continuum – a steady process of digitalisation, of optimisation of workflows, of the expansion of methods of communication and entertainment, and the increasingly fine-grained interconnection of the planet.”