Finland’s Elisa pushes 5G uplink speed to record 2.1Gbps

The latest record was achieved in a live demonstration at the Nokia Arena in Tampere in Finland. The uplink speeds follow a 8Gbps downlink speed record, announced in 2020.

Sami Komulainen (pictured), executive VP for production at Elisa, said: “Elisa is leading in the development of 5G services in Finland and this is yet another important step in our efforts to bring the fastest speeds and best 5G experiences to our customers.”

Elisa said the speed will enable it to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency services. The solution is expected to be fully deployed next year.

During the trial, Nokia provided its AirScale base station in the 26GHz spectrum over Elisa’s commercial 5G network. The network was connected to a 5G device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon modem.

Nokia aggregated four component carriers of 100MHz each.

Ari Kynäslahti, head of technology and strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks, said: “Carrier aggregation is the key to fully leveraging spectrum assets in different frequency bands. This successful project is another important milestone in our long-standing and well-established relationship with Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies.”

Nokia said that, once deployed, the service will create new opportunities for venue-based data services such as real-time multi-user 8K ultra-high-definition video streaming, and augmented reality content for smartphones or wearable devices for immersive experiences.

Visitors to the arena in Tampere will also be able to watch live performances from 360° camera locations via VR headsets from their seats. Komulainen said: “This will deliver incredible and enhanced services to visitors of the Nokia Arena.”