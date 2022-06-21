Vantage hits next milestone in $2bn European expansion

In Berlin (rendering pictured), Vantage has completed the first data centre on its 13-acre, two-building campus, located near the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Once fully developed, the campus will feature 32MW across 24,000 square metres, which Vantage said will become home to "some of the world’s leading technology companies".

In Warsaw, Vantage has completed the first facility on a 12-acre campus. Once fully developed, this two-data centre campus will offer 48MW of critical IT capacity across 36,000 square metres. Both projects broke ground in 2021.

“Launching new facilities in Berlin and Warsaw creates much needed outlets for pent-up demand from companies desiring a local presence in these regions. We are thrilled to welcome customers to our latest data centers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs wherever they may be,” said Antoine Boniface, president of EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. “Vantage now offers options in key markets for companies looking to expand their digital footprint across the entirety of Europe and beyond.”

Vantage landed in Europe just over two years ago, in February 2020. Despite most of the continent being shut down due to Covid lockdowns in its first year, Vantage has made strides in its European expansion drive.

In addition to Berlin and Warsaw, Vantage has operational campuses in Frankfurt, Zurich and Cardiff, and is currently building second campuses in Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as new campuses in Milan and Johannesburg. Vantage said it has secured "strategic investments throughout the region" to meet market demand. It has committed to reaching net zero carbon by 2030.

The second Frankfurt campus is due to open in Autumn of this year. This facility is located in Raunheim and when fully developed, both Frankfurt campuses will offer customers a combined 95MW of IT capacity in the Frankfurt region.

In Raunheim customers will be offered "hyper-efficient cooling" through outside air economisation using minimal water. The campus’ non-critical areas, such as office space, will be partially powered by solar energy while waste heat will be repurposed and made available to the local community.

“Data centers are the backbone of our digitalized world and therefore also an important part of the success of the industries based in Ludwigsfelde,” said Andreas Igel, mayor of Ludwigsfelde. “As a technology location, we are delighted that Vantage has chosen our city in the metropolitan area of Berlin for its new campus, and we extend a warm welcome to them.”

Located near Poland’s major airport, Warsaw-Chopin, the Warsaw campus also features hyper-efficient cooling and customers can take advantage of electric vehicle charging stations, along with amenities such as customizable workspaces, secure storage and multiple meeting space options.

“I’m very happy that a campus with data centres has been built in the Bielany district. We need new technologies, and as a district office, we support this development,” said Grzegorz Pietruczuk, mayor of Bielany. “It’s also worth mentioning that Vantage Data Centers is open to cooperating with the local community and supports many initiatives of our office since the beginning of their presence in the district.”

Vantage raised $1.25 billion in late 2020, led by Digital Colony, to fund its expansion drives in major markets, including Europe and Asia. A further C$900 million was committed in Canada.