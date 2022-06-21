Cologix deploys Console Connect

For Console Connect it marks the second Point of Presence (PoP) within Cologix’s Canadian market and interconnection ecosystem. As Capacity reported at the time, the first became available in December 2021 at Cologix’s MTL7 data center in Montréal.

“Through our growing collaboration with Console Connect, we’re excited to offer our Canadian customers additional fast and reliable interconnections at the digital edge to connect with their customers, partners and employees across the globe,” said Sean Maskell, president and general manager, Cologix Canada.

“Moreover, we provide our customers with choice and flexibility through our interconnection ecosystem of more than 600 networks, 300 plus cloud providers and 30 plus onramps across the US and Canada. We look forward to future business initiatives with Console Connect.”

Back in 2017 Console Connect deployed its interconnection platform in Cologix data centres in Dallas, Montreal, New Jersey and Toronto, enabling Cologix’s customers to bypass the public internet and leverage Console Connect’s interconnection technology.

This latest development in their partnership enables Cologix’s customers to securely and directly connect to Console Connect’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, providing accessibility to the international connectivity of more than 850 data centres in more than 50 countries.

Specifically, within Cologix’s TOR1 facility, businesses can access more than 150 unique networks with low latency connectivity powered by high-count, diverse and scalable fibre. The facility also delivers access to Cologix’s four additional data centres in Toronto with direct onramps to cloud services and a network-dense ecosystem with more than 200 Canadian-based networks.

The Console Connect self-service portal allows customers to quote, order, deliver and manage their network connections to all major hyperscale cloud providers, such as AWS' Direct Connect, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, and more.

“We’re thrilled to grow the availability of our extensive and resilient platform with Cologix in Canada. First, in Montréal, and now, Toronto,” said Michael Glynn (pictured), SVP of digital automated innovation at Console Connect. “Our Console Connect platform delivers uncontended service with assured quality of service and the ability to scale and flex high-speed connectivity on-demand. We deliver higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet customers’ immediate digital needs."