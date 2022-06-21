Green Mountain and Scan to collaborate on AI and HPC

Their agreement will see the two offer a full range of hosted platform services, ranging from NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems through to full DGX supercomputing architectures.

As Green Mountain's data centres are powered by hydro-electricity, power costs are 50-70% lower than most other European markets at present. Meanwhile, new cable systems provide low-latency connectivity from Norway into the UK and the rest of Europe.

Svein Atle Hagaseth, CSO of Green Mountain, said: "We are delighted to partner with Scan to broaden our ecosystem and provide our services to a wide range of clients. Scan has a great value proposition to the HPC/AI market, and combined with our leading co-location services we can, together, support the European marketplace with the most cost effective, sustainable and scalable platform for customer workloads."

Demand for HPC environments is growing rapidly with the market expected to reach values of $49.9 billion by 2027 according to ReportLinker data published in May. However, more and more clients are looking for sustainable options.

In the Nordics, Lefdal Mine Datacenter was chosen by Daimler to host its HPC workloads in a renewably powered facility, and atNorth delivered a sustainable HPC and AI cluster in Iceland for ocean sustainability consultancy blueOASIS. Scan has also worked with Kao Data in the UK to establish a dedicated HPC and AI ecosystem for advanced computing that is sustainably powered.

As Capacity has reported, DC Blox attributes the overall growth to the availability of lower-cost HPC systems based on commodity hardware and the increased use of AI and machine learning (ML) applications, among other factors.

Marnie Sutton, director of enterprise GPU at Scan, added: "This new partnership with Green Mountain allows us to address our HPC and AI clients' environmental concerns by delivering 100% sustainability for their co-located infrastructures by powering and cooling them with solely renewal energy."