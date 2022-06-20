Aramco, Cognite team for data centre venture in Saudi Arabia

The company will be headquartered in Riyadh with the aim of supporting industrial digitalisation in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region.

CNTXT is Google Cloud’s reseller for cloud solutions in the Kingdom and a reseller of Cognite’s Data Fusion solution in the Middle East.

It will be led by Abdullah Jarwan who was appointed CEO of the newly formed company and he will be supported by a management team of local and international talent.

CNTXT adds that it hopes to significantly grow the team this year, in the hopes of becoming one of the top tech employers in Saudi Arabia.

Jarwan said: “The untapped potential in the digital transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the greater Middle East is enormous.

“With Google Cloud and Cognite offerings in our portfolio, we can help the public and private sectors innovate faster, scale AI-driven solutions, and turn data into value.”

CNTXT will offer digital transformation services enabled by advanced cloud solutions and leading industrial software.

The solutions on offer will help companies to increase revenue, cut costs and reduce risks while enhancing operational sustainability and security.

“Businesses all around the world turn to Google Cloud to enable growth and help them solve their most business-critical challenges,” Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Google Cloud added.

“With CNTXT as Google Cloud’s reseller in the Kingdom, we will be leveraging the latest technologies and decades of expertise to help businesses grow and develop safely and securely.”