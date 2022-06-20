OADC names locations for nine new edge centres

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) launched in November of last year after WIOCC raised hundreds of millions of dollars to expand its connectivity, both across Africa and internationally.

OADC works in both hyperscale and edge deployments and a number of hyperscale sites were confirmed at the time of launch. Now OADC will deploy new edge data centres across South Africa, in: Pietermaritzburg, New Germany, Mount Edgecombe, Beaufort West, Paarl, George, Kimberley, East London, Brits.

On the edge front, an interim target of 26 live open access data centres is expected to be met by August.

CTO Bob Wright said: “We are continuing to expand OADC EDGE with new facilities so that 5G operators, ISPs and fibre operators can cost-efficiently extend their network reach into even more locations.

"We provide them with secure hosting of their network equipment in remote locations – our sites are fully monitored by our 24/7/365 Network Operation Centre (NOC) – as well as facilitating roof-top access for siting mobile antennae and supporting their high-speed connectivity requirements between data centres."

The edge deployments are 0.5MW and at more than 100, OADC said they represent the largest deployment of open-access data centres in Africa.

The 26 OADC EDGE data centres offer colocation, rooftop access and high-speed network interconnectivity between facilities at up to 100Gbps and on multiple routes for diversity. Rollout is continuing into key connectivity hubs, with new 2-3MW, Tier III OADC facilities coming online in Johannesburg and Cape Town during Q3 of this year.

Wright added: "Like our core data centres, OADC EDGE facilities are open access and carrier neutral; any licenced operator can bring their fibre into OADC data centres at no charge to support customers’ connectivity requirements.”