Quickline selects Proximity to support rapid rural network expansion

Quickline is a Yorkshire-based ISP that specialises in connecting ‘hard-to-reach’ areas by building a new hybrid infrastructure using a combination of fibre and fixed wireless access networks.

Proximity’s Nottingham Edge 1 site comprises 33,000 square-foot of net technical space across six data halls, an IT load capacity of 4MW and multiple high speed direct fibre connections.

Proximity most recently partnered with Zayo - which already connected a Birmingham data centre that Proximity bought earlier this year.

Mark Seward, director of fixed wireless operations for Quickline said, “As we grow and expand, so does our need for fast, secure data.

“By working with Proximity we are able to avoid data congestion, reduce latency and delays whilst keeping 100% integrity of the data.

Quickline has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years, and it plans to bring faster broadband speeds to over 500,000 homes and businesses in rural communities, where a significant digital divide still remains.

“We are delighted to be helping support Quickline Communications’ next phase of growth as it expands coverage of its superfast and ultrafast broadband rural network further across in the UK,” said John Hall, managing director of colocation, Proximity Data Centers.“

“Alternate service providers like Quickline increasingly require edge colocation capacity to better serve their local customers with low latency solutions by bringing data much closer to them – in this case the Midlands region - while also reducing backhaul costs.”