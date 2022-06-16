Everstream to increase Ohio investment

The firm has invested US$88 million into the market since first entering it in August 2019.

Everstream has constructed 875 fibre route miles compared to its originally planned US$24 million investment and 580 fibre route miles.

The company adds that it plans to deploy an additional 475 miles through the end of 2022, for a market total of 1,350 route miles in the Columbus and Dayton Areas.

Its total investment in the market is set to reach US$100 million by the end of the year.

“With strong economic and population growth, Columbus has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest,” said Everstream CEO Brett Lindsey.

“Everstream’s efforts in the Columbus market reflect our commitment to meet this burgeoning demand with a high-capacity fibre network that delivers the level of reliability today’s businesses require.”

Customers benefiting from Everstream’s expansion include JEGS, a distributor of high-performance car parts and accessories.

The wide area network and dedicated internet access solutions from Everstream will provide connectivity between JEGS headquarters and warehouse in Delaware, Ohio.

“When looking for a connectivity partner, JEGS’ goals were clear: eliminate downtime and lost revenue, increase productivity and sales, and improve customer experience and satisfaction,” said Kevin Johnson, president, at KANO & Associates, JEGS’ technology consultant.

“Everstream was able to achieve those objectives easily and the entire service delivery process was seamless.”