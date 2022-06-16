Free Trial
Mobily, Telecom Egypt ink MoU on Saudi to Egypt subsea cable

Natalie Bannerman
June 16, 2022 09:45 AM
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telecom Egypt to build the first subsea cable to directly connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Egypt.

"By adopting cutting-edge technologies, we continue to expand our infrastructure and scale our capabilities across the KSA and the wider region," said Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily.

"We are confident that our strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt will help achieve our goals."

The MoU was signed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, and Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

"The MoU is part of Mobliy's efforts to enhance its global infrastructure, aiming to establish the KSA as a leading international hub for communication services and data traffic, which contributes to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030," said Thamer Alfadda, senior vice president of wholesale & carrier services at Mobily.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two will explore new ways to connect international capacity in Europe through Telecom Egypt's network, to the GCC through Mobily's network. This will be achieved by expanding both companies' networks and interconnecting them with neighbouring countries.

"We are pleased to build this strategic collaboration with Mobily, which helps increase the scale and reach of our networks, and adds more connections with the KSA," added Hamed.

The news aligns with Mobily's goal to boost the digital economy and offer advanced digital solutions in-line with the government's Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

While Telecom Egypt has been a key partner for subsea cable projects globally, the company recently entered into an agreement to become a landing partner for Aqua Comms' EMIC-1 cable project.

"The MoU lays the foundation of a fruitful and growing collaboration with Mobily, as well as adding to our cutting-edge international infrastructure," said Seif Allah Mounib, vice president, and chief international & wholesale officer at Telecom Egypt.

