Amdocs showcases end-to-end network slicing with A1 Telekom

The PoC demonstrates the ability of Amdocs’ end-to-end service and network orchestration, offering on-demand connectivity for users and enterprises through the deployment, management and monetisation of 5G network slices.

Network slicing is enabled by 5G SA and allows operators to address specific customer requirements through the creation of multiple high capacity, low-latency dedicated and shared services across the same physical and virtual network.

The project, Amdocs says, highlights its vendor-agnostic, multi-domain flexible service which simplifies the provisioning and lifecycle management of 5G network slices.

“From drones to the metaverse, 5G network slicing creates a whole new world of programmable network use cases – unlocking new experiences for end-users and new revenue streams for telcos,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs.

“This collaboration with A1 Telekom Austria Group highlights the scale of the innovation and monetisation opportunity for operators who address this growing opportunity with a truly flexible service and network orchestration solution.”

Amdocs also showcased the monetization potential of next-generation 5G SA by creating new and innovative commercial models that align with 3GPP standards, including simulated customer-facing portal for ordering network slices.

The conclusion of the PoC was that both design time and time to market were reduced from hours or days to minutes.