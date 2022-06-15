NTT sets sights on Virginia for new data centre campus

The 103-acre campus will be built with 336MW of data centre capacity and is a strategic addition to its portfolio and extends NTT’s presence across Northern Virginia.

It will be built off John Marshall Highway in Prince William County, with plans for the first two-story building to be open in the second quarter of 2024.

The campus will become NTT’s largest in North America, with initial design plans delivering four large-scale builds that offers 336MW and more than two million square feet of data centre space.

“The purchase of land in Prince William County is part of a diversified strategy as we look to expand into new and important areas of growth. The development of our new campus in Virginia will be one of 14 ongoing projects taking place across the globe,” says Masaaki Moribayashi, president and board director of NTT Ltd.

“By 2025, it is estimated that 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30% in 2021.

“As a result, the demand for data centres to support this shift has never been higher. As one of the largest data centre providers in the world, NTT is well placed to support this reliance, and we’re focused on supporting our customers as their needs continue to change,” Moribayashi added.

The newly planned campus follows a period of momentum for NTT’s global data centres division. It now operates a total of seven data centre campuses across the country.

The firm adds that it has plans to increase its data centre operations to more than 1,000MW in over 20 countries by the end of the year.