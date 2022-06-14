Zain completes 4G /5G open cRAN trial in Kuwait

In partnership with network software provider, Mavenir, and Masiya, a system integrator in the Middle East, the trial bolstered Zain Kuwait’s position in global ICT market.

“As a pioneer of mobile telecommunications playing a leading role in the digital transformation vision of the region, Zain is consistently seeking technologies that contribute to building a strong sustainable future for Kuwait and the markets we proudly serve," said Nawaf Al Gharabally, chief technology officer, Zain Group & Zain Kuwait.

"This Open cRAN trial empowers Zain with better understanding and practice experience on new technical trends for further development, that will enable us to continue offering distinct mobile services to our valued customers.”

Through the Open cRAN, Zain Group customers in Kuwait will receive the latest products and services at a faster time to market while using the latest mobile access networks.

In addition, the technology will enhance Zain’s cloud offerings and put Artificial Intelligence (AI) to at the centre of it.

In related news, May saw Zain became the first telco to commercially launch voice over 5G (Vo5G) services. Vo5G gives Zain's customers ultra-fast internet while making voice calls on compatible smartphones.

The new Vo5G service is available with nationwide coverage in all of Kuwait's areas and on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 suite of devices, Vo5G will also be available on all compatible future devices.