Aqua Comms partners Telecom Egypt on EMIC-1 cable landing

Under the terms of the agreement, Telecom Egypt will provide EMIC-1 with an optical path between East Africa, Asia, and Europe, and aligns with D9's, Aqua Comms' parent company, to improve global connectivity and bridge the digital divide.

“We are delighted to work with Telecom Egypt to deliver a highly resilient and innovative solution that will be a critical part of our new EMIC-1 system," said Nigel Bayliff, CEO of Aqua Comms.

"This new system will connect the key hubs in Europe of Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona with both Salalah, Oman and Mumbai, India serving these high-growth markets with best-in-class connectivity services.”

EMIC-1 will land in Ras Ghareb, Egypt on the Red Sea, and Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea. The two landing stations will be connect along two diverse terrestrial routes using the latest fibre optic technology. Both paths are adjacent to the Suez Canal.

In addition, the system will include a third new subsea route, referred to as the Red Sea Festoon, that will link the Ras Ghareb and Suez landing stations with a subsea option. Known as the Suez Canal Route (or the Al Morshedeen route), its connects Port Said and Suez on the bank of the Suez Canal, adding further resilience and diversity to the system.

“We are pleased to offer Aqua Comms a seamless trans-Egypt crossing for their new cable," said Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

"For years, we have established tangible steps to revamp our international infrastructure and increase our assets' geodiversity to keep pace with the rising global demand for large bandwidth and global reach. We believe that EMIC-1 will be a valuable addition to the subsea cables landing in Egypt.”

Announced in July 2021, EMIC-1, comprised of subsea cable and terrestrial fibre system, is the first modern cable along this route, connecting up to 3 billion people meeting the growing demand for data in the region.