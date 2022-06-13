Huawei affirms Middle Eastern commitment with IntelligentRAN pact

The Chinese vendor says it will work with Etisalat, Du, Saudi Telecom (STC) and Zain to speed up processes such as fault detection, identification, prediction and prevention.

According to Huawei, it will achieve this by implementing AI into its SingleRAN product line.

Aaron Jiang, president of Huawei Wireless SingleRAN product line said: "IntelligentRAN will provide an innovative mobile intelligent network architecture for operators looking to embrace new opportunities and diverse services in new life.

“Huawei will continue to explore and innovate in the three directions of IntelligentRAN. We look forward to working with more operators and partners to promote a fully connected world with intelligent wireless networks."

Huawei’s IntelligentRAN wireless network architecture was unveiled at MWC 2022 earlier this year, and allows carriers to build autonomous networks using service operation intelligence, experience optimisation and simplified O&M.

The vendor adds that it will use Mobile Intelligent Engine (MIE) to better coordinate data, models and decisions between base stations and networks, paving the way to wireless intelligence.

Bader Abdullah Allhieb, infrastructure sector VP at STC said: "At STC, we are committed to providing advanced technologies and contribute to building a strong sustainable future for Saudi and the region, and support realising the digital transformation strategy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We strongly believe that such an advanced technology from a leading provider of ICT such as Huawei will help us achieving our commitments."