stc deploys multi-layer 4G and 5G on Open RAN platform

“Open vRAN is a new network technology that allows separation of hardware and software components, enabling operators to deploy in more locations faster, it’s easier to operate and maintain, it can further improve coverage and capacity hotspot

The deployment of 4G-3CC was made in collaboration with Mavenir, and stc says its latest deployment is in alignment with its strategic drive to deliver the foundation for a strong digital future for Saudi Arabia.

As firms across the world race to adopt Open RAN, stc says it looks to become one of the world’s Open RAN leaders.

Eng. Bader A. Allhieb, stc infrastructure VP, said: “Our commitment has always been to deliver a best-in-class Mobile Network to our deserving customers. Technological transformation is a keystone of stc’s business strategy and 5G is an exciting milestone in stc’s Open RAN journey.

“stc will continue to endeavour to always lead the market towards digital transformation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Mavenir’s set-up is built on third party 4G RRUs for B1, B2 and B28 bands and is hosted on its full cloud-native web-scale platform which showcases Open RAN’s ‘true potential’.

“Mavenir is delighted to partner with stc in deploying multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA Access Network based on Open RAN standards and architecture,” says Dr Virtyt Koshi, SVP and GM EMEA at Mavenir.

