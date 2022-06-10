FiberSense names Chris Sharp BoD co-chair

In his new role, Sharp will join chairman Bevan Slattery as co-chair of the FiberSense board of directors (BoD).

"I am delighted to join the board as co-chair. I have watched with interest the development of FiberSense's unique approach to reimagining the value inherent in the ubiquitous fibre optic cables around us," said Sharp.

"The company is a true innovator in the way it takes existing network investments and then layers highly valuable sensing and monitoring services through machine learning technologies for applications such as infrastructure asset protection services. The technology that they have developed, and that's now in the market, is a real game changer."

To the role Sharp brings his extensive background in championing the development of new technology strategies and applying them to global markets, having led technology teams across two of the largest global data centre operators.

"Chris has been at the forefront of navigating the opportunities that new digital technologies present to enhance and transform our client's infrastructure and the communities they serve," added Mark Englund, founder and CEO of FiberSense.

"The knowledge and unique perspective he brings will be of great benefit in guiding the FiberSense Team through our ambitious growth plans as we drive greater value from the proprietary applications for sensing and monitoring that we have developed."

As CTO of Digital Realty, Sharp previously served at Equinix where he led innovation of next-generation cloud and interconnection solutions. Sharp has also held leadership roles at network and colocation providers, including Qwest Communications, MCI/Verizon Business and Reliance Globalcom.

"International IT leadership skill sets of the kind that Chris brings to a Board are in high demand around the globe," said Slattery.

"The fact that he has chosen to join the Board of FiberSense is a huge vote of confidence in the strategy, direction and growth potential of the company. I'm very pleased to share the Co-Chair role with him as we now move to our next phase of ramping up growth."